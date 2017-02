Hockey roundup: 2/20

A look back at the past week of boys and girls hockey action for Taylor County teams.

THURSDAY, FEB. 16

Girls: Central Wisconsin Storm 13, Medford 0

WIAA regional final at Greenheck Fieldhouse, Schofield

Eleven players score for No. 2 ranked Storm in blowout win.

M: 0-0-0--0

CW: 6-3-4--13

Medford leaders: Liz Brandner, 44 saves.

Central Wisconsin leaders: Kiley Hahner, 2 goals; Angie Stroik, 2 goals.

TUESDAY, FEB. 14

Boys: Regis Co-op 7, Medford 2

WIAA regional final at Simek Recreation Center, Medford

Saints score four first period goals to upset Raiders.

R: 4-3-0--7

M: 1-0-1--2

Regis leaders: Andrew Root, 3 goals; Austin Erickson, 1 goal, 1 assist.

Medford leaders: Jack Schafer, 1 goal; Andrew Rothmeier, 1 goal