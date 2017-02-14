Hockey roundup: 2/14

A look back at the past week of boys and girls hockey action for Taylor County teams.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

Girls: Northland Pines 11, Medford 0

NP: 3-3-5--11

M: 0-0-0--0

Northland Pines leaders: Mariah Miller, 3 goals, 2 assists; Gabby Herfindahl, 2 goals.

Medford leaders: Liz Brandner, 29 saves.

Boys: Northland Pines 4, Medford 3

M: 1-1-1--3

NP: 2-2-0--4

Medford leaders: Jack Schafer, 1 goal, 1 assist; Andrew Rothmeier, 1 goal; Kyle Pettrick, 1 goal.

Northland Pines leaders: Brady Snedden, 2 goals, 1 assist; Harmon Marien, 1 goal, 1 assist.

UPCOMING ACTION

WIAA boys regional semifinal: Regis Co-op at Medford, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m.

WIAA girls regional final: Medford at Central Wisconsin Storm, Thursday, Feb. 16, 5 p.m. at Greenheck Fieldhouse, Wausau.

You can view the full WIAA boys hockey playoff brackets here: http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Hockey_Boys_Div1_Sec1_2.html

You can view the full WIAA girls hockey playoff brackets here: http://halftime.wiaawi.org/CustomApps/Tournaments/Brackets/HTML/2017_Hockey_Girls_Div1_Sec1_4.html