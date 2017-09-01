HOCKEY ROUNDUP 1/9

*UPDATED JAN. 9*

A look back at the past week of boys and girls hockey action for Taylor County teams.

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

Girls: Waupaca 9, Medford 1

M: 1-0-0--1

W: 6-2-1--9

Medford leaders: Emily Schafer, 1 goal.

Waupaca leaders: Avrey Simonson, 3 goals, 2 assists; Markie Ash, 2 goals, 2 assists.

Boys: Marshfield 4, Medford 1 (nc)

Med: 0-1-0--1

Marsh: 1-3-0--4

Medford leaders: Dalton Hraby, 1 goal

Marshfield leaders: Isaac Wellens, 2 goals; Justin Stanek, 1 goal, 1 assist.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

Boys: Medford’s home game with Sparta was canceled. After tentatively looking at rescheduling it for Saturday, Jan. 7, the game was canceled due to unavailability of officials.

FRIDAY, DEC. 30

Girls: Beaver Dam Co-op 10, Medford 9 (OT) (nc)

Alyssa Heim’s goal 1:35 into overtime beats Medford in championship play-in game of the Hodagland Holiday Tournament in Rhinelander.

BD: 2-4-3-1––10

M: 3-2-4––9

Beaver Dam leaders: Alyssa Heim, 7 goals; Jenna Kirschbaum, 2 goals.

Medford leaders: Emily Schafer, 4 goals, 1 assist; Joelle Zenner, 2 goals.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Girls: Medford 6, Stoughton Co-op 4 (nc)

Medford gets its first win of the season in day-one, round-robin action at Rhinelander.

M: 4-1-1––6

S: 1-2-1––4

Medford leaders: Emily Schafer, 4 goals, 1 assist; Taylor Adleman, 1 goal, 1 assist; Joelle Zenner, 4 assists; Emily Lybert, 36 saves.

Stoughton leaders: Sophia Mocero, 2 goals, 1 assist.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

UPCOMING ACTION

Girls: Medford at Lakeland Co-op (L), Monday, Jan. 9, 7 p.m.

Girls: Medford at Black River Falls (nc), Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7:30 p.m.

Boys: Tomahawk at Medford, Thursday, Jan. 12, 7 p.m.

Boys: Medford at Chequamegon (nc), Friday, Jan. 13, 7 p.m.

Girls: Medford at Viroqua (nc), Friday, Jan. 13, 7:30 p.m.