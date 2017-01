Hockey roundup: 1/30

A look back at the past week of boys and girls hockey action for Taylor County teams.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Boys: Shawano 5, Medford 3 (nc)

Hawks score final four goals to suprise Raiders.

S: 0-1-4--5

M: 2-1-0--3

Shawano leaders: Trevor Krueger, 1 goal, 2 assists; Kobe Schreiner, 1 goal, 1 assist.

Medford leaders: Jack Schafer, 2 goals; Spenser Scholl, 37 saves.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Girls: Northern Edge 6, Medford 4

Edge pick up first win of the season in Medford.

NE: 2-2-2--6

M: 1-2-1--4

Northern Edge leaders: Kourtney Carrico, 2 goals, 1 assist; Jade Forster, 2 goals.

Medford leaders: Emily Schafer, 2 goals, 1 assist; Joelle Zenner, 1 goal, 2 assists.

Boys: Medford 5, Rhinelander 2

Raiders pull away in third period to down Hodags.

R: 1-1-0--2

M: 1-1-3--5

Rhinelander leaders: Cole Spaulding, 1 goal; Dylan Roeser, 2 assists.

Medford leaders: Dalton Hraby, 2 goals; Jack Schafer, 1 goal, 2 assists; Sawyer Scholl, 1 goal, 1 assist.