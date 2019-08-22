Home / The Star News / Hawks seek quick learning curve after graduation losses

Hawks seek quick learning curve after graduation losses



Owen Nowak anticipates the throw from quarterback Ashton Keiser during Rib Lake-Prentice’s football practice Aug. 12 in Prentice. The Hawks host Athens in Rib Lake in Friday’s season opener. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsJosh Jast gets into teammate Austin Dobson during a blocking drill. Jast and Dobson will be two of Rib Lake-Prentice's primary ball carriers in 2019. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/22/2019 - 9:43am mattf

Two and a half weeks into the new football season the Rib Lake-Prentice Hawks have shown the ability to learn fast, a trait they hope will serve them well as they work to fill the vacancies created by 13 graduated seniors.
Graduation and injuries have left the Hawks thin on starting experience. At least 15 of the 22 starting spots in Friday’s 2019 season opener against Athens will be filled by players who weren’t in that spot a year ago.
But the Hawks don’t necessarily see this as a rebuilding phase. Many of the new starters are upperclassmen who have had varsity snaps. They just had to wait a little longer to get their shot to shine and it’s time to take advantage.
“Not by any means do I think we’re on a rebuilding type season,” second-year co-head coach Jonah Campbell said Monday. “We’re just in a learning phase for the first couple of games. Then I think we’ll be able to control our destiny as far as the season will go.”
