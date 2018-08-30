Home / The Star News / Hawks and Raiders tackle tough first CC assignment

Hawks and Raiders tackle tough first CC assignment



Prentice-Rib Lake's Kaden Hartman (44) and Adam Granberg (41) work their way through the crowd at the start of Thursday's boys race at Timm's Hill. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Sutton Fronk (middle) and Mike Errthum emerge from the woods and get ready to attack the next hill during Thursday’s boys race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Megan Kloth (l.) and Tyra Wicke pull each other through the first mile of Thursday's girls race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake's Cristy Hartmann and Kiandra Hartman find their pace early in the girls race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 8:55am mattf

Veterans set leadership tones and youngsters got initiated quickly to the rigors of cross country during Thursday’s season-opening Timm’s Hill Invitational.
The host Prentice-Rib Lake Hawks experienced both dynamics as runners like Kaitlyn Erickson, Serena Moore and Peyton Enders had strong first races of fall and several newcomers pushed to the finish line of the challenging course in their first-ever high school meet.
The Medford Raiders also attended the meet, sending their JV squads. A freshman-dominated girls team took second out of three full squads in a promising sign for the future, while the boys only had four available runners, not enough to post a team score.
