Hawks’ Moore to end remarkable fall at state meet

When a runner qualifies for the WIAA state cross country meet as a freshman, it’s natural to just expect that runner will be back the following year and beyond.

Prentice-Rib Lake sophomore Serena Moore did make it back to state, but this return trip was not a given.

Moore put an exclamation point on a remarkable season Saturday by finishing third out of 98 girls at the WIAA Division 3 South Shore sectional meet, held at Northern Pines Golf Course in Iron River. On a brutally cold and windy afternoon, Moore finished in a time of 20:51.3, which was irrelevant. The key was simply finishing as high as she did to claim one of the five individual state berths that were up for grabs.

