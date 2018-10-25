Home / The Star News / Hawks’ Moore to end remarkable fall at state meet

Hawks’ Moore to end remarkable fall at state meet



Prentice-Rib Lake’s Serena Moore cruises toward the finish line and locks up a second straight trip to state with her third-place finish Saturday at South Shore. Photo by Todd Roehl/Ladysmith NewsHawk Peyton Enders completes his 11th-place effort at Saturday’s sectional. Photo by Todd Roehl/Ladysmith News
Thu, 10/25/2018 - 8:49am mattf

When a runner qualifies for the WIAA state cross country meet as a freshman, it’s natural to just expect that runner will be back the following year and beyond.
Prentice-Rib Lake sophomore Serena Moore did make it back to state, but this return trip was not a given.
Moore put an exclamation point on a remarkable season Saturday by finishing third out of 98 girls at the WIAA Division 3 South Shore sectional meet, held at Northern Pines Golf Course in Iron River. On a brutally cold and windy afternoon, Moore finished in a time of 20:51.3, which was irrelevant. The key was simply finishing as high as she did to claim one of the five individual state berths that were up for grabs.
