Hawks’ duo makes its mark in Rapids

Adam Dums closed his cross country run with the Prentice-Rib Lake Hawks by putting his name in the co-op’s record book and Serena Moore made a solid first impression at Saturday’s WIAA Division 3 state cross country meet in Wisconsin Rapids.

Moore, a freshman, finished 28th out of 151 runners in the girls race, while Dums, a senior, placed 48th out of 151 boys at The Ridges Golf Course on what turned out to be the coldest race day of the season.

Dums finished in 17:40.47, which was the fastest boys’ state mark in the 11-year history of the Prentice-Rib Lake co-op. Moore is only the third girl to go to state since the two schools merged their cross country programs. Twins Nicole and Ashlee Holm qualified in 2010 and finished 87th and 88th when the girls races were still 4,000 meters instead of the current 5,000 meters.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.