Home / The Star News / Hat trick helps Raiders beat Antigo; Amery is impressive

Hat trick helps Raiders beat Antigo; Amery is impressive



Medford forward Oscar Mejia-Isaias looks to make a push toward the goal up the left sideline during Monday’s first half, but Amery’s Ryan Van Blaricom puts a stop to that. The Warriors blitzed Medford 9-0 in the final home game of the regular season. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Sam Hallgren pushes a pass to teammate Onyi Ekwueme (not pictured) during the first half of Monday's loss. He is defended by Warrior Thomas Oman. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/12/2017 - 10:00am mattf

Looking for a spark, the Medford soccer team found it from an unlikely source in Thursday’s 4-0 win at Antigo, but the same lineup had no such luck Monday in a 9-0 non-conference to Amery to close out the home portion of the regular-season schedule.
Josh Fredrikson, who normally plays on the defensive end, punched in three goals to lead the Raiders to Thursday’s win, which boosted Medford to 4-5 in Great Northern Conference play.
Head coach Dan Felix felt the team started Thursday’s game against the Red Robins a bit flat and made a couple of different changes through the midway point of the first half before finding lightning in a bottle.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here