Hanson 3rd, others hope for return

Medford senior Kolten Hanson establishes early control in his eventual 7-5 overtime win over East Troy's Chase Coleman during Friday's WIAA Division 2 160-pound quarterfinals. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford sophomore Zeke Sigmund picks up Lakeland's Tate Olson, takes him down and pins him at the 54-second mark during his first round state match at 132 pounds. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford sophomore Jake Rau works toward an escape during his 195-pounds first-round match with Prairie du Chien's eventual runner-up Stephen Ronnfeldt. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford sophomore Dane Higgins tries to free his arm and get to a neutral position during his 14-2 loss in the first round of 120-pound state competition. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 03/01/2018 - 10:59am mattf

It wasn’t Kolten Hanson’s ultimate goal, but if there was a second-best way to complete a stellar wrestling career with the Medford Raiders, this was probably it.
Hanson went 4-1 in his final appearance at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in Madison and won his final two matches on Saturday to place third in the 160-pound bracket.
Hanson finished the year 40-5, finished his career 164-22 and ended two places higher than he did last year at the Kohl Center. He also has the rare distinction of never being pinned throughout his youth and high school wrestling career. Hanson is the second Raider in three years to finish this high. Tucker Peterson was a 170-pound finalist in 2016.
Two of Hanson’s losses this year came to the same wrestler, senior Evan Vosters of Freedom (42-4), who beat him 3-1 in Friday’s semifinals and went on to win the state championship 11-2 over Prairie du Chien’s Nick Rogge on Saturday night.
