Gymnasts get season off to hot start

The Medford Raiders quickly validated their high expectations for the 2019-20 gymnastics season, nearly breaking two school records and easily winning their second annual Hot Cocoa Invitational Saturday morning at Medford Area Elementary School.

The most sought after school record for this group is the team score of 130.35, which was set at the 2004 WIAA Division 2 sectional. The Raiders came within 1.15 points of breaking it Saturday by scoring 129.2 points. They beat Great Northern Conference Small Division rivals Rhinelander (111.85), Chequamegon (105.05) and Mosinee (93.8) to win the meet, which got a bit smaller with Lakeland and Escanaba, Mich. pulling out in the past two weeks.

“Our team score today was 129.2,” Medford head coach Steve Cain said. “Aside of the school record, I think that’s the highest we’ve been. I don’t think we’ve ever hit the 129 range.”

“This is a really good start,” Kara Hudak, the team’s lone senior, said.

For the full story pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.