GYMNASTICS/SWIM ROUNDUP 1/5

JANUARY 5, 2017 –– MATT FREY/THE STAR NEWS

A look back at the past week of boys swimming and gymnastics action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

Gymnastics: Medford 114.85, Mosinee 78.05

Medford notables: Alexa Phillips wins uneven bars (7.525) and Maddy Wanke second (6.8); Krista Gollhardt wins balance beam (7.35); Karlee Batchelder second on vault (8.25) and Bella Sigmund third (8.15); Alexa Phillips second in floor exercise (7.75) and Maddy Wanke third (7.3). Phillips second all-around (30.2) and Wanke third (28.675).

Swim: Antigo 118, Medford 50

Medford notables: Second-place finishers include Aaron Connelly in the 200-yard IM (2:43.2), Brendan Griesbach in the 500-yard freestyle (7:31.11), Joey Kraemer in the 100-yard backstroke (1:26.09) and the 200-yard medley relay team of Alex Underwood, Aaron Connelly, Joey Kraemer and Matt Reuter (2:18.26).

UPCOMING ACTION

Swim: Medford at Lakeland, Thursday, Jan. 5, 5:30 p.m.

Swim: Medford at Shawano, Thursday, Jan. 12, 5:30 p.m.

Gymnastics: Medford at Lakeland, Monday, Jan. 16, 5:30 p.m.