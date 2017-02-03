Gymnastics roundup: 3/2
The Medford Raiders gymnastics team finished their 2016-17 season at the WIAA Division 2 Antigo sectional, held on Saturday at Antigo High School.
TEAM RESULTS
1. Ashland, 135.575 points; 2. Antigo, 128.575; 3. Rice Lake, 123.725; 4. Medford, 113.65; 5. Lakeland, 111.425; 6. Rhinelander, 108.05; 7. Chequamegon, 97.15; 8. Mosinee, 80.925.
MEDFORD NOTABLE INDIVIDUALS
Balance beam:
Paige Brandner, 7.875, 9th; Krista Gollhardt, 7.65; 13th
Floor exercise:
Paige Brandner, 7.35; 20th; Shelby Winchell, 7.125; 21st
Uneven bars:
Maddy Wanke, 6.725, 13th; Megan Rudolph, 5.80; 21st
Vault:
Karlee Batchelder, 8.15; 17th; Kierra Krause, 8.05; 19th