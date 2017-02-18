Gymnastics: Medford clinches GNC team championship

For the first time in school history, the Medford Raiders are gymnastics team champions of the Great Northern Conference.

The Raiders scored a season-best 116.2 points at Saturday's GNC meet at Mosinee, good enough to hold off Rhinelander for the conference crown. Medford was the favorite going into Saturday after sweeping their way through the dual season (4-0).

Also on Saturday...

Wrestling: WIAA Division 2 Amery sectional

Medford's Dane Higgins (1st, 113 pounds) and Kolten Hanson (2nd, 160 pounds) have qualified for the individual state tournament.

Wrestling: WIAA Division 3 Independence sectional

Cornell/Gilman/Lake Holcombe's Takoda Lee (1st, 285 pounds) and Matt Kostka (220 pounds) have qualified for the individual state tournament