Home / The Star News / Good start to a tough stretch

Good start to a tough stretch



Rib Lake's Katie Cardey drives a spike kill past Phillips Logger Jessica Roush to put the Redmen up 6-4 in game two of Tuesday's four-set win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake volleyball players (l. to r.) Hailey Wudi, Cameron Scheithauer, Savana Radtke, Gracie Weinke and Madison Winter celebrate the final point of the team’s come-from-behind 25-21 win in game three of Tuesday’s four-set win over the Phillips Loggers. Tuesday’s match was the start of a difficult six-match run that will determine the outcome of this year’s Marawood North race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/28/2017 - 10:10am mattf

The Rib Lake volleyball team had played three home matches before Tuesday yet barely felt like they were on the floor in easy sweeps.
So getting a test from their Marawood North rivals from Phillips was a refreshing change.
“This was one of the first ones where we actually had to put a lot more effort in to,” senior libero Hailey Wudi said after Rib Lake’s four-set win. “I think these games are a lot more fun to play.”
The win over the Loggers was a good start for Rib Lake as it starts a tough stretch of matches that will determine who wins the North’s 2017 championship.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here