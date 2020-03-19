Home / The Star News

Going out as winners



Rib Lake’s Levi Ewan puts up a 3-point shot just before the first-half buzzer sounds and drills it, giving the Redmen a 36-22 lead over Pittsville in Thursday’s WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal game played at D.C. Everest. The Redmen won 61-45 and would have played for the school’s first sectional championship since 1986 on Saturday, but the remainder of the season was canceled due to concerns with the spread of the coronavirus. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s Ryan Patrick scores over Pittsville’s Eric Neve to give the Redmen an early 4-2 lead. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s bench gets excited by a big play made by the Redmen during the first half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s Steven Petkau lines up a 3-point shot, which he makes, to give the Redmen a 33-20 lead late in Thursday’s first half. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsNick Gerstberger scores over Pittsville's Matthew Kissner to start the second-half scoring in Thursday's sectional semifinal. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRib Lake’s Levi Ewan looks to beat Pittsville’s Brennen Peterson off the dribble during the second half of Thursday’s 61-45 WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsDevyn Vlach scores off a Levi Ewan assist to put Rib Lake up 55-40 with 4:36 left in Thursday’s 61-45 sectional semifinal win. Moments earlier, Vlach hit a key 3-pointer that switched the momentum after Pittsville had closed within 48-40. Vlach scored 14 points in the win. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Pandemic ends remarkable year at 22-4

Though they didn’t know it at the time, the Rib Lake Redmen ended their outstanding 2019-20 boys basketball season Thursday night as winners.
Except for a couple of early minutes, the Redmen controlled their fourth straight post-season game virtually from start to finish and defeated Pittsville 61-45 in a WIAA Division 5 sectional semifinal played at D.C. Everest.
Under normal circumstances, the win would’ve sent the 22-4 Redmen to Saturday’s sectional final in Pulaski against 19-7 Wabeno-Laona with a berth in the state tournament at stake.
But a half-hour before Thursday’s tip off, it was announced the Kohl Center in Madison would no longer be available for the boys state tournament. A couple hours after Thursday’s win, the WIAA canceled the remainder of the boys and girls basketball tournaments due to growing concern about the spread of the coronavirus.
