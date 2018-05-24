Home / The Star News / Goals met as Raiders get three finalists, tie for 2nd

Goals met as Raiders get three finalists, tie for 2nd



Raider Armin Kliewe pushes the ball back over the net with this backhand shot during flight-two doubles competition Friday at the Great Northern Conference meet in Antigo. Kliewe and Logan Searles took second in their bracket and won a number-three doubles match at Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 Regis sub sectional. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River NewsMedford’s Carson Kleist, who earned honorable mention at number-four singles, swings away during GNC tournament play Friday. Photo by Jeremy Mayo/Northwoods River News
Thu, 05/24/2018 - 9:57am mattf

The Medford Raiders won matches in all flights but one and did just enough to hold on to a share of second place in the final standings following Friday’s Great Northern Conference tournament held in Antigo.
The Raiders scored 21 points in the meet, while Stevens Point Pacelli scored 23 in its first-ever GNC meet. That resulted in a tie between the two schools in the final standings with 81 points. The Raiders and Cardinals trailed runaway winner Rhinelander, who won its fifth straight league title with 134 total points, including 38 in Friday’s tournament.
Lakeland scored 14 points to finish fourth with 64 overall. Antigo scored nine points to finish with 25.
“We had a good day overall with some very close matches against good competition,” Medford head coach Jake Bucki said. 
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here