GNC title clinched; team state berth is next goal

The first of the Medford Raiders’ end-of-season gymnastics goals was achieved Saturday and they left no doubt in reaching it.

The Raiders posted the program’s highest team score in 15 years and weren’t seriously challenged in clinching the program’s second Great Northern Conference Small Division championship in three years during Saturday’s league meet in Ashland.

Their score of 128.125 easily beat runner-up Rhinelander (119.875) and the Raiders hope its sets the stage for them to reach goal number-two, which is a state team berth out of Friday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Antigo.

The amazing part about Saturday’s overall team score is that it was done with a minimal number of personal-best scores. Head coach Steve Cain said that means it was a result of everybody doing their part.

