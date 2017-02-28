GNC announces winter all-conference teams
The Great Northern Conference released all-conference teams for the 2016-17 winter sports season this morning. Twenty-seven individuals from Medford were honored.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Player of the Year: Osy Ekwueme
Coach of the Year: Ryan Brown, 3rd year
First team: Osy Ekwueme (unanimous)
Second team: Garrett Strebig, Cameron Wenzel
Honorable mention: Jake Sullivan
GIRLS BASKETBALL
First team: Hailee Clausnitzer
Second team: Victoria Lammar
Honorable mention: Sophia Pernsteiner, Cassandra Poehler
GYMNASTICS
First team: Maddy Wanke (bars)
Second team: Paige Brandner (beam)
Honorable mention: Maddy Wanke (floor), Karlee Batchelder (vault), Maddy Wanke (all-around)
BOYS HOCKEY
Honorable mention: Jack Schafer, Spenser Scholl
GIRLS HOCKEY
Second team: Emily Schafer
Honorable mention: Katy Branstetter
WRESTLING
First team: Jake Brunner (106#), Josh Brooks (120#), Zeke Sigmund (126#), Preston Carlson (145#), Kolten Hanson (170#), Jake Rau (195#)
Second team: Dane Higgins (113#), Andy Poetzl (138#), Clay Bowe (160#)
Honorable mention: Tanner Peterson (182#), Jake Merrill (220#)