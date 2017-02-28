GNC announces winter all-conference teams

The Great Northern Conference released all-conference teams for the 2016-17 winter sports season this morning. Twenty-seven individuals from Medford were honored.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Player of the Year: Osy Ekwueme

Coach of the Year: Ryan Brown, 3rd year

First team: Osy Ekwueme (unanimous)

Second team: Garrett Strebig, Cameron Wenzel

Honorable mention: Jake Sullivan

GIRLS BASKETBALL

First team: Hailee Clausnitzer

Second team: Victoria Lammar

Honorable mention: Sophia Pernsteiner, Cassandra Poehler

GYMNASTICS

First team: Maddy Wanke (bars)

Second team: Paige Brandner (beam)

Honorable mention: Maddy Wanke (floor), Karlee Batchelder (vault), Maddy Wanke (all-around)

BOYS HOCKEY

Honorable mention: Jack Schafer, Spenser Scholl

GIRLS HOCKEY

Second team: Emily Schafer

Honorable mention: Katy Branstetter

WRESTLING

First team: Jake Brunner (106#), Josh Brooks (120#), Zeke Sigmund (126#), Preston Carlson (145#), Kolten Hanson (170#), Jake Rau (195#)

Second team: Dane Higgins (113#), Andy Poetzl (138#), Clay Bowe (160#)

Honorable mention: Tanner Peterson (182#), Jake Merrill (220#)