GNC alters girls soccer season; more changes announced

The list of postponements and cancellations continues to grow for Taylor County’s high school spring sports season while winter tightens its late-season grip on the area.

The biggest news Thursday was the announcement by Great Northern Conference commissioner Scott Winch that the league’s girls soccer season will be cut in half, with only the second round (seven games) of the original double round-robin schedule being considered in the conference standings and for conference statistics.

Any first-half games between GNC teams that are played will be considered non-conference games. The second round of each team’s original 14-game GNC slate is scheduled to start on Tuesday, May 1.

Schedule changes of note announced Thursday & Friday include:

• The Rib Lake’s baseball team’s Saturday trip to Stoddard to face North Crawford and DeSoto has been postponed.

• The Rib Lake baseball team’s April 9-10 games against Abbotsford have been rescheduled for a May 14 doubleheader in Rib Lake starting at 4 p.m.

• The Gilman softball team’s trip Saturday to the Poynette Invitational has been canceled. However, the Pirates will join Grantsburg, Thorp and Clear Lake and play at the indoor St. Croix Valley Recreation Center in Stillwater, Minn. starting at 9 a.m.

• Saturday’s D.C. Everest boys tennis invitational has been canceled. Also, Medford’s April 5 match with Pacelli has been rescheduled as part of an April 24 doubleheader in Stevens Point.

• The Medford softball team’s Saturday doubleheader at Baraboo, which was temporarily rescheduled for May 19, was canceled again.

• Monday softball postponements include Mosinee at Medford and Flambeau at Rib Lake. Medford’s April 10 game at Rhinelander was moved to May 7. Rib Lake’s April 10 game at Edgar was moved to April 30.

• Medford’s golf meet at Tomahawk Tuesday was canceled, while the April 12 Ashland Invitational has been postponed to Monday, April 30.

• Other Tuesday changes include girls soccer against Rhinelander moving to April 23, a tennis postponement at Antigo and baseball postponements of Rhinelander at Medford and Loyal and Gilman.

• Medford baseball at Mosinee April 12 and Medford soccer at Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia April 13 have been postponed.

• Gilman’s home track and field invitational on April 12 and the Colby Invitational April 17 that Medford was going to attend have been canceled. Medford announced Friday afternoon that it will now attend a meet in Waupaca on April 17.