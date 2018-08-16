Girls tennis team grows into a potential conference contender

Two years ago at this time, Medford girls tennis head coach Jake Bucki had no choice but to fill much of his varsity lineup with sophomores and freshmen before they were probably ready.

It wasn’t always pretty, but the Raiders learned a lot and got through that year. They used the knowledge gained to take a nice step upward last fall. Now, they expect it all to pay off in 2018.

With a huge roster of more than 30 girls, including a ton of seniors and juniors, the Raiders appear poised to be more than just competitive in the Great Northern Conference. They feel they can legitimately contend.

“I feel like we can compete more,” senior Mariah Leader said after practice on Monday, a day before Medford opened the new season at the Baldwin-Woodville Invitational. “I feel like I’m ready to be more competitive with my opponents and I will be more confident in myself because I’m at my opponents’ level.”

