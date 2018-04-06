Girls soccer season ends at Rhinelander

The fourth-seeded Medford Raiders ran into a buzz saw in Saturday's WIAA Division 3 girls soccer regional final while dropping a 10-0 decision at top-seeded Rhinelander. The Raiders finished the season at 7-8 while making their second regional final appearance in program history. The last one came in 2011.

Brooke Mork had three of Rhinelander's goals, while Alayna Franson scored two.

The Hodags advanced to Thursday's sectional semifinal against second-seeded New London, who beat third-seeded Amherst/Iola-Scandinavia Saturday 5-1.