Girls not ready to give up the GNC crown



Medford’s Alicia Kawa (236), Franny Seidel (238) Jennifer Kahn, Bryn Fronk and Brooke Rudolph try to get in front of the pack before the trail quickly narrows at the start of Saturday’s Great Northern Conference girls race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Alicia Kawa and Franny Seidel are part of a lead pack of five, along with Tomahawk's Haley Voermans-Dean and Lakeland's Aubrey Anderson and Ashley Peterson halfway through Saturday's girls race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider freshman Brooke Rudolph strides through the mid-section of Saturday's race on her way to 20th place. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Ellee Grunwald holds her place ahead of runners from Mosinee and Lakeland about two-thirds of the way through Saturday's race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's boys team of Tristan Price, Austin Shaw, Miles Searles, Joey Sullivan, Conner Carbaugh, Kyle Petrick and Logan Searles gets off the starting line at Saturday's Great Northern Conference meet near Antigo. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsRaider freshman Tristan Price strides through a scenic portion of the Gartzke Trails course. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsKyle Petrick attacks his final uphill climb at the end of the race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Megan Kloth and Karina Herrada pull each other along during their top-10 finishes in the girls JV race, which the Raiders won. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 9:43am mattf

The Gartzke Flowage Bike and Ski Trails outside of Antigo didn’t draw rave reviews from Medford’s cross country runners when they won a five-team meet on them Sept. 24. But, having competed in that race served them well in the return trip Saturday.
The Raider girls used the knowledge gained last month to continue their historic run by winning their third straight Great Northern Conference championship. The defending WIAA Division 2 state champions pulled off a minor upset by knocking off Lakeland and Tomahawk, who had both beaten them earlier in the fall and were above them in last week’s Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association state rankings.
While the boys’ one-year GNC title reign ended, they put Joey Sullivan and Conner Carbaugh on the All-GNC first team during a solid third-place finish in the team standings.
Medford’s girls JV team added a conference title of its own, winning its meet by securing the sixth-runner tiebreaker over Lakeland.
