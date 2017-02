Girls hoops roundup: 2/13

A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.

FRIDAY, FEB. 10

Bloomer 59, Medford 22 (nc)

Blackhawks pick up decisive win over Raiders.

B: 33-26--59

M: 7-15--22

Bloomer leaders: Sierra Raine, 12 points; Aliya Seibel, 10 points.

Medford leaders: Jenna Klemm, 5 points; Brynn Rau, 5 points.

THURSDAY, FEB. 9

Antigo 49, Medford 47

Laurissa Belott's 3-pointer with 12 seconds left lifts Red Robins past Raiders.

M: 25-22--47

A: 26-23--49

Medford leaders: Hailee Clausnitzer, 17 points; Tori Lammar, 10 points.

Antigo leaders: Laurissa Belott, 18 points; Hannah Zenkovich, 10 points.

Rib Lake 43, Athens 17

Redmen's rely on defense to knock out Blue Jays.

A: 6-11--17

RL: 25-18--43

Athens leaders: Kenadi Diedrich, 7 points; Gabriella Janke, 4 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 18 points; Gracie Weinke, 10 points.