GIRLS HOOPS ROUNDUP 1/5

JANUARY 5, 2017 –– MATT FREY/THE STAR NEWS

A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

Medford 60, Stanley-Boyd 36 (nc)

M: 35-25––60

S-B: 14-22––36

Medford leaders: Sophia Pernsteiner, 10 points, 3 rebounds; Mandi Baker, 9 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists; Lainey Brunner, 9 points, 6 rebounds.

Stanley-Boyd leader: Arianna Mason, 26 points.

Greenwood 54, Gilman 45

GIL: 26-19––45

GREEN: 20-34––54

Gilman leaders: Cooper Sherfield, 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 assists, 2 blocked shots; Camryn Skabroud, 11 points, 6 assists.

Greenwood leaders: Kelly Nielsen, 19 points; Kayleer Learman, 19 points.

THURSDAY, DEC. 29

Medford 51, Wausau East 30 (nc)

WE: 11-19––30

M: 29-22––51

Wausau East leaders: Gracie Reineking, 12 points, 4 rebounds; Jordan Murphy, 9 points, 3 rebounds.

Medford leaders: Sophia Pernsteiner, 14 points, 5 rebounds; Mandi Baker, 10 points, 8 steals, 4 assists, 2 rebounds.

UPCOMING ACTION

Antigo at Medford, Thursday, Jan. 5, 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake at Athens, Friday, Jan. 6, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman at Loyal, Friday, Jan. 6, 7:15 p.m.

Flambeau at Rib Lake (nc), Monday, Jan. 9, 7:15 p.m.

Gilman at Lake Holcombe (nc), Monday, Jan. 9, 7:15 p.m.



