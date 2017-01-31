Girls hoops roundup: 1/31
A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.
MONDAY, JAN. 30
Rib Lake 47, Gilman 29 (nc)
Redmen's pressure slows Pirates in first cross-county meeting since 2005.
RL: 26-21--47
G: 13-16--29
Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 20 points; Rae Wright, 7 points, 7 rebounds.
Gilman leaders: Taylor Hendricks, 13 points, 3 3s; Grace Grunseth, 9 points.
SATURDAY, JAN. 28
Medford 49, Northland Pines 42
Raiders limit Eagles' Smith to 21, keep themselves in GNC title hunt.
NP: 20-22--42
M: 21-28--49
Northland Pines leaders: Lexi Smith, 21 points.
Medford leaders: Cassandra Poehler, 12 points, 9 rebounds; Tori Lammar, 10 points, 4 steals.
FRIDAY, JAN. 27
Medford 41, Rhinelander 36
Raiders hold Hodags to .298 FG% in come-from-behind win.
M: 20-21--41
R: 25-11--36
Medford leaders: Cassandra Poehler, 8 points, 9 rebounds; Sophia Pernsteiner, 8 points; Tori Lammar, 8 points; Hailee Clausnitzer, 8 points.
Rhinelander leaders: Kaly Kostrova, 12 points.
THURSDAY, JAN. 26
Rib Lake 52, Chequamegon 16
Redmen blow out Eagles for second time in seven days.
C: 8-8--16
RL: 23-29--52
Chequamegon leaders: Maggie Miller, 8 points.
Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 17 points; Rae Wright, 8 points.
Gilman 74, Granton 11
Grunseth's 20 points leads Pirates in demolition of Bulldogs.
Gil: 52-22--74
Gra: 3-8--11
Gilman leaders: Grace Grunseth, 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals; Taylor Hendricks, 16 points.
Granton leaders: Kayla Johnson, 4 points; Hannah Walter, 4 points.
TUESDAY, JAN. 24
Medford 63, Tomahawk 28
T: 17-11--28
M: 28-35--63
Tomahawk leaders: Sierra Graeber, 15 points; Hannah Schade, 6 points.
Medford leaders: Hailee Clausnitzer, 11 points; Sophia Pernsteiner, 10 points.