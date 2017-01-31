Girls hoops roundup: 1/31

A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.

MONDAY, JAN. 30

Rib Lake 47, Gilman 29 (nc)

Redmen's pressure slows Pirates in first cross-county meeting since 2005.

RL: 26-21--47

G: 13-16--29

Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 20 points; Rae Wright, 7 points, 7 rebounds.

Gilman leaders: Taylor Hendricks, 13 points, 3 3s; Grace Grunseth, 9 points.

SATURDAY, JAN. 28

Medford 49, Northland Pines 42

Raiders limit Eagles' Smith to 21, keep themselves in GNC title hunt.

NP: 20-22--42

M: 21-28--49

Northland Pines leaders: Lexi Smith, 21 points.

Medford leaders: Cassandra Poehler, 12 points, 9 rebounds; Tori Lammar, 10 points, 4 steals.

FRIDAY, JAN. 27

Medford 41, Rhinelander 36

Raiders hold Hodags to .298 FG% in come-from-behind win.

M: 20-21--41

R: 25-11--36

Medford leaders: Cassandra Poehler, 8 points, 9 rebounds; Sophia Pernsteiner, 8 points; Tori Lammar, 8 points; Hailee Clausnitzer, 8 points.

Rhinelander leaders: Kaly Kostrova, 12 points.

THURSDAY, JAN. 26

Rib Lake 52, Chequamegon 16

Redmen blow out Eagles for second time in seven days.

C: 8-8--16

RL: 23-29--52

Chequamegon leaders: Maggie Miller, 8 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 17 points; Rae Wright, 8 points.

Gilman 74, Granton 11

Grunseth's 20 points leads Pirates in demolition of Bulldogs.

Gil: 52-22--74

Gra: 3-8--11

Gilman leaders: Grace Grunseth, 20 points, 7 rebounds, 6 assists, 6 steals; Taylor Hendricks, 16 points.

Granton leaders: Kayla Johnson, 4 points; Hannah Walter, 4 points.

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

Medford 63, Tomahawk 28

T: 17-11--28

M: 28-35--63

Tomahawk leaders: Sierra Graeber, 15 points; Hannah Schade, 6 points.

Medford leaders: Hailee Clausnitzer, 11 points; Sophia Pernsteiner, 10 points.