Girls' hoops roundup: 12/27
A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.
THURSDAY, DEC. 22
Rib Lake 47, Abbotsford 45
RL: 32-15--47
A: 19-26--45
Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 24 points, 11 rebounds; Gracie Weinke, 8 points.
Abbotsford leaders: Dylana Schreiner, 25 points; Sadie Gunderson, 6 points, 10 rebounds.
TUESDAY, DEC. 20
Colby 57, Medford 45 (nc)
M: 17-28--45
C: 25-32--57
Medford leaders: Cassandra Poehler, 13 points; Sophia Pernsteiner, 12 points.
Colby leaders: Alyssa Underwood, 16 points; Ashley Streveler, 15 points.
Owen-Withee 59, Gilman 31
O-W: 22, 37--59
G: 16-15--31
Owen-Withee leaders: Jennifer Wendler, 22 points, 13 rebounds; Brianna Simington, 9 points.
Gilman leaders: Taylor Hendricks, 8 points; Cooper Sherfield, 7 points.
UPCOMING ACTION
Menomonie at Medford (nc), Tuesday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m.
Wausau East at Medford (nc), Thursday, Dec. 29, 7:15 p.m.
Medford at Stanley-Boyd (nc), Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m.
Gilman at Greenwood, Tuesday, Jan. 3, 7:15 p.m.