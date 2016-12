Girls' hoops roundup: 12/20

A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.

MONDAY, DEC. 19

Gilman 58, Cornell 23 (nc)

G: 32-26--58

C: 10-13--23

Gilman leaders: Grace Grunseth, 16 points; Cooper Sherfield, 10 points, Taylor Hendricks, 10 points.

Cornell leaders: Cheyene Peloquin, 8 points.

THURSDAY, DEC. 15

Columbus Catholic 42, Gilman 40

G: 21-19--40

CC: 26-16--42

Gilman leaders: Cooper Sherfield, 14 points; Grace Grunseth, 11 points.

Columbus Catholic leaders: Morgan Albrecht, 17 points; Marissa Immerfall, 12 points; Natalie Pospyhalla, 9 points, game-winning 3 with 2 seconds remaining.

TUESDAY, DEC. 13

Medford 50, Rhinelander 41

R: 17-24--41

M: 24-26--50

Medford leaders: Tori Lammar, 10 points; Hailee Clausnitzer, 10 points; Sophia Pernsteiner, 9 points; Cassandra Poehler, 9 points.

Rib Lake 50, Phillips 48

P: 15-33--48

RL: 23-27--50

Phillips leaders: Ashley Kilty, 24 points; Morgan Edwards, 14 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Rae Wright, 13 points; Katie Cardey, 11 points.

Gilman 33, Thorp 32 F/OT (nc)

G: 18-11-4--33

T: 8-21-4--32

Gilman leaders: Cooper Sherfield, 8 points; Taylor Hendricks, 7 points.

Thorp leaders: Aeysha Paskert, 17 points.

UPCOMING ACTION

Colby at Medford (nc), Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7:15 p.m.

Owen-Withee at Gilman, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 7:15 p.m.

Rib Lake at Abbotsford, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m.

Northland Pines at Medford, Thursday, Dec. 22, 7:15 p.m.

Menomonie at Medford (nc), Tuesday, Dec. 27, 6 p.m.