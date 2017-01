Girls' hoops roundup: 1/17

A look back at the past week of girls basketball action for Taylor County teams.

SATURDAY, JAN. 14

Owen-Withee 52, Rib Lake 40 (nc)

Blackhawks use Jennifer Wendler's huge game to defeat Redmen.

O-W: 29-23--52

RL: 30-10--40

Owen-Withee leaders: Jennifer Wendler, 26 points, 13 rebounds, 8 blocks; Brittany Schwark, 8 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Sam Rodman, 14 points; Gracie Weinke, 11 points, 3 rebounds.

FRIDAY, JAN. 13

Lakeland 60, Medford 55

Thunderbirds take over first place in GNC with win over Raiders.

M: 27-28--55

L: 33-27--60

Medford leaders: Hailee Clausnitzer, 13 points; Cassandra Poehler, 10 points; Sophia Pernsteiner, 10 points.

Lakeland leaders: Lilith Schuman, 17 points; Melissa Bruckner, 15 points.

THURSDAY, JAN. 12

Neillsville 48, Gilman 31

Warriors improve to 10-0 in Eastern Cloverbelt and complete season sweep of Pirates.

N: 28-20--48

G: 10-21--31

Neillsville leaders: Kayla Lis, 10 points; Mindy Schoengarth, 9 points.

Gilman leaders: Grace Grunseth, 9 points, 6 rebounds; Cooper Sherfield, 7 points.

Prentice 45, Rib Lake 38

Redmen's three-game conference unbeaten streak ends against Buccaneers.

P: 12-33--45

R: 16-22--38

Prentice leaders: Caelyn Ulrich, 21 points, 5 steals; Kaelyn Erickson, 10 points.

Rib Lake leaders: Katie Cardey, 24 points; Gracie Weinke, 12 points.