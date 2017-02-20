Girls hoops: Cloverbelt announces all-conference teams
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 10:49am mattf
February 20, 2017
The Cloverbelt Conference announced all-conference teams for the 2016-17 girls basketball season Sunday afternoon.
Three Gilman Pirates, freshman Grace Grunseth, senior Taylor Hendricks and junior Cooper Sherfield, made the honorable mention list.
Grunseth leads Gilman in points per game (9.4) and steals per game (3.0), Hendricks is averaging 8.5 points and 1.5 3s per game and Sherfield is averaging 8.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.
