Home / Girls hoops: Cloverbelt announces all-conference teams

Girls hoops: Cloverbelt announces all-conference teams



FILE PHOTO: Gilman's Taylor Hendricks attempts a jump shot in a Jan. 30 game against Rib Lake. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSFILE PHOTO: Gilman's Grace Grunseth looks for an open teammate in a Jan. 30 game against Rib Lake. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSFILE PHOTO: Gilman's Cooper Sherfield attempts a free throw in a Dec. 9 game against Granton. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
Mon, 02/20/2017 - 10:49am mattf
February 20, 2017

The Cloverbelt Conference announced all-conference teams for the 2016-17 girls basketball season Sunday afternoon.

Three Gilman Pirates, freshman Grace Grunseth, senior Taylor Hendricks and junior Cooper Sherfield, made the honorable mention list.

Grunseth leads Gilman in points per game (9.4) and steals per game (3.0), Hendricks is averaging 8.5 points and 1.5 3s per game and Sherfield is averaging 8.2 points and 7.8 rebounds per game.

For more coverage of Gilman girls basketball, pick up The Star News, available each Thursday.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here