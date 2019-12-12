Gilman upsets Warriors, but has to make up some ground after Colby loss

The Gilman girls basketball team got through their key four-game opening stretch of Eastern Cloverbelt Conference games knowing they can compete with the best teams the league has to offer.

Unfortunately, they finished the stretch with some ground to make up.

With a chance to forge an early-season logjam of five one-loss teams atop the standings Tuesday, the Pirates got behind early, struggled at times to take good care of the basketball and fell 53-50 to the Colby Hornets who, despite some key graduation losses from a year ago, are back to leading the conference early on at 4-0.

Gilman slid to 2-2 and will have work to do in January when they go on the road to Loyal, Neillsville and Colby in successive games in order to have a shot at being at the top at season’s end.

“The girls played hard and hustled,” head coach Tammy Weir said. “We just didn’t have the shots fall that we needed and again forced the ball too much.”

