Gilman cruises past former D5 girls power

Clayton’s four-year reign in the state’s northwest WIAA Division 5 girls basketball sectional came to a screeching halt Tuesday night in Gilman.

Not that it was a big surprise.

The fourth-seeded Gilman Pirates had their way with the now depleted and 13th-seeded Bears Tuesday, pulling away late in the first half with a 15-4 run and then burying them 36-9 in the second half to earn a 65-23 win in the regional opener.

The Pirates got a big night from senior Emma Warner, solid contributions from sisters Grace and Emma Grunseth and got playoff court time for everyone as they improved to 17-6 overall and advanced to Friday’s regional semifinal round.

There, Gilman will host fifth-seeded McDonell Central (15-8) at 7 p.m. The Macks took third in the Western Cloverbelt Conference at 10-4 this season and walloped their conference rival Thorp 68-40 in Tuesday’s regional play.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.