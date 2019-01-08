Home / The Star News / Getting one step further

Pinch runner Blaine Seidl runs around Waupaca third baseman Brady Johnson and safely gets to the bag during Medford's big sixth-inning rally in Sunday's 4-3 win. All-Tournament Team member John McMurry delivers a strike early in Sunday's win over Waupaca. All-Tournament Team member Spike Alexander watches his looper fall behind third base for a second-inning base hit during Sunday's win. Aiden Gardner dives safely back into first base ahead of the tag from Waupaca first baseman Justin Vaughn during the fifth inning of Sunday's win. Medford's American Legion Post 147 baseball team is pumped after the team completed its come-from-behind 4-3 win over Waupaca Sunday.
Medford reaches semifinals at Class A state tourney

The first goal of getting further than last year was reached.
The ultimate goal of a Wisconsin American Legion Class A state championship unfortunately eluded Medford’s Post 147 baseball team late Monday afternoon with one rough inning and the sounds of hard-hit balls finding the opponent’s leather in a 5-2 loss to St. Mary’s Catholic Post 33 of Neenah.
Medford (18-6) reached the semifinal round and finished with a 2-2 tournament record, falling one win short of making it to Tuesday’s championship round and qualifying for the Central Plains Division 2 Regional that Waupun is hosting next weekend.
Waupun successfully defended its state title and became Wisconsin’s first five-time Class A state champion with an 8-3 win over St. Mary’s Catholic Tuesday afternoon. As the runner-up, St. Mary’s Catholic also will compete in the national regional event since Waupun got the automatic berth as the host team.
