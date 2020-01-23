Home / The Star News

Getting better and better



Medford's Austin Waldhart starts the celebration after he beats Rhinelander goal tender Seth Stafford and scores the winning goal with 28.7 seconds left in Medford's 5-4 victory Saturday at Merrill. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford’s Austin Waldhart and Carter Pernsteiner lead the celebration Saturday after the Raiders were given the East-Merrill United tournament championship plaque. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsThe tournament champion Medford Raiders. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 9:06am mattf
Raiders push T-Birds, stun Hodags late

The Medford Raiders took their improved 2019-20 season to another level by beating a quality opponent and winning the East-Merrill United tournament in dramatic fashion Saturday and then giving the Great Northern Conference’s second-best team all it could handle in a 2-0 defeat Monday.
Monday’s loss at Lakeland may have left Medford (9-6-1) with just one win, five losses and a shootout loss as the team completed its round-robin tour through the Great Northern Conference. But with the exception of a 15-0 loss at the league’s lone unbeaten, Northland Pines, the Raiders were in every other GNC game in the third period, something Medford hockey hasn’t experienced in some time.
“It’s nice,” senior Austin Waldhart said after he scored the winning goal with 28.7 seconds left in Saturday’s 5-4 victory over Rhinelander. “It’s been awhile since Medford’s been competitive. My freshman year we won nine games and we’re at nine games right now and we still got plenty of winnable games yet to come.”
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here