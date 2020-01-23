Getting better and better

The Medford Raiders took their improved 2019-20 season to another level by beating a quality opponent and winning the East-Merrill United tournament in dramatic fashion Saturday and then giving the Great Northern Conference’s second-best team all it could handle in a 2-0 defeat Monday.

Monday’s loss at Lakeland may have left Medford (9-6-1) with just one win, five losses and a shootout loss as the team completed its round-robin tour through the Great Northern Conference. But with the exception of a 15-0 loss at the league’s lone unbeaten, Northland Pines, the Raiders were in every other GNC game in the third period, something Medford hockey hasn’t experienced in some time.

“It’s nice,” senior Austin Waldhart said after he scored the winning goal with 28.7 seconds left in Saturday’s 5-4 victory over Rhinelander. “It’s been awhile since Medford’s been competitive. My freshman year we won nine games and we’re at nine games right now and we still got plenty of winnable games yet to come.”

