Gerstberger flirts with triple-double in Rib Lake’s Tuesday win

Junior Nick Gerstberger flirted with a triple-double in his third straight monster outing Tuesday while leading the Rib Lake Redmen to an 82-64 non-conference win at Northland Lutheran.

Gerstberger poured in a season-high 21 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and added seven assists as the Redmen evened their overall record at 2-2 by outscoring the host Wildcats.

It was a solid shooting night all the way around for Rib Lake, who surpassed the 80-point mark for the second time in three games against overmatched non-conference foes.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.