Gallery: Medford wins GNC wrestling title

The Medford wrestling team hoists the 2017 GNC team championship trophy at the conclusion of Saturday's conference meet. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSMedford senior Josh Brooks listens to music as he warms up for his third round match at Saturday's GNC wrestling championships. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSLakeland's Mason Holmquist extends his arm to keep Medford's Kolten Hanson at bay during their third round 170-pound match at Saturday's GNC wrestling championships. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSMedford's Clay Bowe struggles to break free from Antigo's Korbin Krueger during their fifth round 160-pound match at Saturday's GNC wrestling championships. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSMedford's Jake Brunner celebrates his win over Antigo's Neil Bretl in the 106-pound title match at Saturday's GNC wrestling championships. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSMedford athletic director Andy Guden (far left) high fives members of the Medford wrestling team at the conclusion of Saturday's GNC wrestling championships. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSMedford's Josh Brooks gains control over Antigo's Nathan Dykstra during a 120-pound match at Saturday's GNC wrestling championships. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWSThe Medford wrestling team poses for pictures at the conclusion of Saturday's GNC wrestling championships. BRYAN WEGTER/THE STAR NEWS
February 10, 2017

A collection of sports reporter Bryan Wegter's favorite images from the 2017 Great Northern Conference wrestling championships, held on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Antigo High School.

Medford won the team title, it's first outright in GNC history, and six Raiders won individual titles.

UPCOMING ACTION

Medford at WIAA Div. 2 Abbotsford/Colby regional, Saturday, Feb. 11, 10 a.m. at Abbotsford High School

