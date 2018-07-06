Home / The Star News / Fryza punches her way into shot put finals

Gilman’s Evelyn Fryza follows through on her eighth-place throw of 36 feet, 9 inches during the Division 3 shot put competition Friday. Photo by Cheyenne Thomas/Tribune Record Gleaner
Seeded 14th out of 17 competitors, Gilman’s Evelyn Fryza pulled off a minor upset Friday evening, getting to the finals of the WIAA Division 3 girls state shot put competition where she finished in eighth place.
The sophomore, who joined the team in mid-April, finished the preliminary round with her best throw of the competition. It went 36 feet, 9 inches the best throw of her season, bettering her sectional throw by 14 inches.
It was the best throw among the eight contestants in the first preliminary flight. The key, Fryza said was she “punched high” on that particular throw.
“Punched the sky and finished high,” Gilman head coach Mike Gingras said. “It was perfect.”
