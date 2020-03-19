Fronk leads a list of four Raider girls honored by the GNC

Ranking among the league leaders in scoring, free throw shooting and steals, Medford junior Marissa Fronk earned a well-deserved spot on the 2019-20 All-Great Northern Conference basketball team.

Fronk bumped up a level after earning second-team honors last season. She was one of four Raiders to receive awards following the voting process for this year’s All-GNC teams.

Senior Sierra Hanson landed on the second team for the second straight year, while senior Brynn Rau and sophomore Rynn Ruesch received honorable mention.

Medford’s honors followed a season where the Raiders finished fourth in the league standings at 7-5 but were a solid 17-7 overall under third-year head coach Jessica Faude.

