Fries and Clausnitzer lead Medford’s list of award winners

Three seniors led the way for the Medford Raiders in this year’s voting for the All-Great Northern Conference softball teams.

Mackenzie Fries and Hailee Clausnitzer took a bump up this year and earned first-team All-GNC honors for the first time in the sport. Both were second-team choices a year ago. Fries was a unanimous selection this year by the league’s head coaches.

Joelle Zenner, who carried the team’s offense for a stretch in mid-May, earned her first All-GNC softball honor and got a spot on the second-team.

Sophomores Brynn Rau and Alex Nicks rounded out this year’s award winners by garnering honorable mention.

