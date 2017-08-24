Home / The Star News / Fresh faces look to emerge, keep Raiders in contention

Fresh faces look to emerge, keep Raiders in contention



Setter Bailey Klabunde has options to choose from with Hailee Clausnitzer to her left and Lainey Brunner to her right during Medford's Monday volleyball practice. The team took 11th in the season-opening UW-Oshkosh Chaos at Kolf Classic Tuesday and Wednesday. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 08/24/2017 - 9:31am mattf

Take away a head coach who presided over 483 wins in 23 seasons and anywhere from 70 to 80 percent of last year’s offensive production, depending on the statistic, and what do you get?
A Medford Raider volleyball team that sees no reason why it still can’t succeed.
With the graduation losses of eight letter winners –– most of whom earned at least three letters while earning back-to-back Great Northern Conference championships –– and a big change at the top with Cheryl Schreiner being Medford’s first new head coach since the mid-1990s, it’s reasonable to expect change.
But familiar faces remain in Raider Hall with five letter winners and three members of the coaching staff back from a team that went 12-0 in the GNC and 36-7 overall last fall. With younger reinforcements eager to finally get their shot after waiting for the class of 2017 to graduate, optimism abounds with the varsity crew.
