Four school-record swims send four Medford entries to state



Medford Raiders Kaylee Seifert, Aubrey Buskerud, Avery Apfelbeck and Erin Bergman will compete in the WIAA Division 2 girls swimming state championships Friday night at the UW Natatorium in Madison. Bergman qualified individually in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard backstroke. Buskerud made it in the 200-yard individual medley. All four will swim in the 400-yard freestyle relay. All four qualifying efforts were set with school-record times at Saturday’s sectional meet. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
The pressure they felt varied between swimmers, but certainly there was pressure on the Medford Raiders’ top swimmers to earn return trips to Madison at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional, held at UW-Stevens Point.
Whether it was the taper process that has worked so well since coaches Betsy Berends and Sally Nazer took over the program in 2015 or the girls belief in “star power,” the nerves were conquered and Medford will be competing in four events at Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state meet at the Natatorium on the UW-Madison campus.
That’s the most event qualifiers Medford has had since 1998 when they sent five entries.
That was just part of another highly-successful sectional for the Raiders as everyone set season-best times, some by significant margins, and the team placed fifth in the final standings. A week after finishing fifth in the Great Northern Conference meet at Lakeland, Medford ranked second out of the participating GNC teams at the sectional.
