Four school-record swims send four Medford entries to state

The pressure they felt varied between swimmers, but certainly there was pressure on the Medford Raiders’ top swimmers to earn return trips to Madison at Saturday’s WIAA Division 2 Colby-Abbotsford sectional, held at UW-Stevens Point.

Whether it was the taper process that has worked so well since coaches Betsy Berends and Sally Nazer took over the program in 2015 or the girls belief in “star power,” the nerves were conquered and Medford will be competing in four events at Friday’s WIAA Division 2 state meet at the Natatorium on the UW-Madison campus.

That’s the most event qualifiers Medford has had since 1998 when they sent five entries.

That was just part of another highly-successful sectional for the Raiders as everyone set season-best times, some by significant margins, and the team placed fifth in the final standings. A week after finishing fifth in the Great Northern Conference meet at Lakeland, Medford ranked second out of the participating GNC teams at the sectional.

