Home / The Star News

Four Pirates and two Raiders named state all-stars



Local seniors named Wisconsin Fastpitsch Softball Coaches Association All-Stars for 2020 include (l. to r.) Grace Grunseth, Jaiden Sedivy, Montana Birkenholz, Alex Nicks, Brynn Rau and Katie Webster. Photos by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 05/21/2020 - 8:56am mattf

Six high school softball players from Taylor County earned the privilege to be called Wisconsin all-stars. Unfortunately, they won’t get to show off their talents in the actual games.
The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games are among the many sports casualties of the coronavirus pandemic as the June event in Wisconsin Dells was canceled.
The games would have featured two Medford Raiders and a team-record four Gilman Pirates.
Catcher Alex Nicks and infielder Brynn Rau were announced by the WFSCA as Medford’s representatives in Division 2/3 games. Gilman would have sent catcher Grace Grunseth, infielders Jaiden Sedivy and Montana Birkenholz and pitcher Katie Webster to play in the Division 4/5 games.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News or call 715-748-2626 for subscription information.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here