Four Pirates and two Raiders named state all-stars

Six high school softball players from Taylor County earned the privilege to be called Wisconsin all-stars. Unfortunately, they won’t get to show off their talents in the actual games.

The Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association Senior All-Star Games are among the many sports casualties of the coronavirus pandemic as the June event in Wisconsin Dells was canceled.

The games would have featured two Medford Raiders and a team-record four Gilman Pirates.

Catcher Alex Nicks and infielder Brynn Rau were announced by the WFSCA as Medford’s representatives in Division 2/3 games. Gilman would have sent catcher Grace Grunseth, infielders Jaiden Sedivy and Montana Birkenholz and pitcher Katie Webster to play in the Division 4/5 games.

