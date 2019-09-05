Five-inning perfection

Medford junior pitcher Rachel Mudgett has been hitting the strike zone with regularity the past three weeks and her resurgence reached its peak Tuesday when she fired a five-inning perfect game in the Raiders’ 13-0 win at Rhinelander.

Less than 24 hours after beating the Hodags 6-1 in Medford, the Raiders had a much easier time of things Tuesday at Pioneer Park, banging out 11 hits, taking a 10-0 lead through four innings and allowing Mudgett and the defense to relax and go to work.

“We were finally able to hit the ball really well,” Mudgett said after returning to Medford Tuesday night. “We were squaring up on it nicely. We were running bases smarter. With pitching, I was hitting my spots tonight and that helps a lot.”

Mudgett only needed 44 pitches to put her name in Medford’s record books. She struck out three Hodags. No ball Rhinelander put in play left the infield and head coach Virgil Berndt recalled only two balls that were hit relatively hard.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.