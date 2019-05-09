First race, first place for Raider freshman Bryn Fronk

Three years ago, Medford freshman Franny Seidel had a memorable prep cross country debut, winning the girls race in the Timm’s Hill Invitational.

Thursday, it was Bryn Fronk’s turn.

The newest Raider freshman phenom had just enough left in the tank on the final hill to outlast Prentice-Rib Lake’s two-time WIAA Division 3 state qualifier Serena Moore and win the season-opening race by three seconds with her time of 23:10.

The Raiders, the defending Division 2 state champions, impressively won the meet with a perfect team score of 15 points, though there were some imperfections with how it was achieved.

Moore would’ve broken up the perfect score had the host Hawks had the minimum of five runners needed to post a team score. They are starting the year with four girls.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.