Home / The Star News / First race, first place for Raider freshman Bryn Fronk

First race, first place for Raider freshman Bryn Fronk



Medford’s Bryn Fronk and Prentice-Rib Lake’s Serena Moore emerge as the leaders in Thursday’s girls race at Timm’s Hill. Fronk won by three seconds. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Jennifer Kahn and Ellee Grunwald finish in third and fourth place in Thursday's girls race at Timm's Hill. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake's Kylee Goodrich makes the final turn in her 29th place finish in Thursday's race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsAn unfortunate wrong turn knocked them out of the lead, but Medford’s Alicia Kawa and Franny Seidel were able to smile about their unusual race as they crossed the finish line together Thursday at Timm’s Hill. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Joseph Sullivan cruises into the final uphill climb knowing he'll finish second in Thursday's boys race at Timm's Hill. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsPrentice-Rib Lake's Peyton Enders got his year off to a strong start, taking fourth in Thursday's boys race. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 09/05/2019 - 8:42am mattf

Three years ago, Medford freshman Franny Seidel had a memorable prep cross country debut, winning the girls race in the Timm’s Hill Invitational.
Thursday, it was Bryn Fronk’s turn.
The newest Raider freshman phenom had just enough left in the tank on the final hill to outlast Prentice-Rib Lake’s two-time WIAA Division 3 state qualifier Serena Moore and win the season-opening race by three seconds with her time of 23:10.
The Raiders, the defending Division 2 state champions, impressively won the meet with a perfect team score of 15 points, though there were some imperfections with how it was achieved.
Moore would’ve broken up the perfect score had the host Hawks had the minimum of five runners needed to post a team score. They are starting the year with four girls.
For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.

Contact CW Media

The Star News: 715-748-2626
Tribune Phonograph: 715-223-2342
The Record Review: 715-223-2342
Tribune Record Gleaner: 715-255-8531
Courier Sentinel: 715-861-4414

Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here