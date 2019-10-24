Home / The Star News

A first for Medford soccer



Medford’s Christian Di Benedetto skillfully keeps the soccer ball away from Rhinelander’s Hugh Wiese during the second half of the Raiders’ 1-0 win Thursday night that gave them a share of the Great Northern Conference championship, the first league title in the program’s 10-year history. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsZach Rudolph (center) and Owen Wipf look to move the soccer ball upfield during the first half of Medford's 1-0 win at Rhinelander. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River NewsBrady Hupf, Colton Gowey and Cooper Wild celebrate after time expires in Thursday’s game. Photo by Bob Mainhardt/Northwoods River News
Thu, 10/24/2019 - 10:13am mattf
Adleman buries PK, Raiders win title share

A week after the Medford Raiders seemed to be closing in on the outright Great Northern Conference boys soccer championship, they found themselves one bad break away on Thursday from getting no piece of the title while locked in a 0-0 tie at Rhinelander.
Given a shot to break that tie, senior co-captain AJ Adleman wasn’t going to miss.
Adleman’s penalty kick at 75:49 following a handball call in the box against the Hodags was all the Raiders needed to secure the 1-0 victory that gave them a share of the conference title. Their 7-1-2 record in conference play resulted in an .800 winning percentage that equaled the percentage Northland Pines had with a 6-0-4 league mark.
It’s the first conference championship in 10 seasons of varsity play in Medford and the program’s first win in Rhinelander since a 3-2 win early in the 2011 season.
