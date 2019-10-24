A first for Medford soccer

A week after the Medford Raiders seemed to be closing in on the outright Great Northern Conference boys soccer championship, they found themselves one bad break away on Thursday from getting no piece of the title while locked in a 0-0 tie at Rhinelander.

Given a shot to break that tie, senior co-captain AJ Adleman wasn’t going to miss.

Adleman’s penalty kick at 75:49 following a handball call in the box against the Hodags was all the Raiders needed to secure the 1-0 victory that gave them a share of the conference title. Their 7-1-2 record in conference play resulted in an .800 winning percentage that equaled the percentage Northland Pines had with a 6-0-4 league mark.

It’s the first conference championship in 10 seasons of varsity play in Medford and the program’s first win in Rhinelander since a 3-2 win early in the 2011 season.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.