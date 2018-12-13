Home / The Star News / Finally on the winning side

Finally on the winning side



Medford sophomore Isaac Dittrich tries to catch teammate Matt Buchan (not pictured) during Tuesday’s 500-yard freestyle. They were the only two competitors in the race, won by Buchan in 6:47. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsTyler Kapitz dropped nearly 10 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle Tuesday, finishing in 1:23.29. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 12/13/2018 - 8:51am mattf

It wasn’t nearly as dramatic as the last one back on Jan. 6, 2015, but it was noteworthy nonetheless.
The Medford boys swim team is back in the win column.
With Antigo only having four swimmers this year, the 95-52 win Tuesday at the MASH pool was a foregone conclusion. But, according to Medford head coach Shari Bergman, the Raiders tried to go about it the right way.
“I told our guys ‘tonight, you’re probably going to get a win,’” Bergman said. “‘It’s going to be the first time since the 2014 season. They had one win that year. Before that, you were looking at 2010. If the win was going to happen, it was going to be done gracefully.’
“Yes I was going to be thrilled for the guys, but I really wanted the times to drop tonight, which they did. That was their goal. (Antigo’s situaton) is tough and we’ve been there. There was going to be no throwing the coach in the pool.”
