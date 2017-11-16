Finally, a 1-0 start for Rib Lake

First games of the girls basketball season are rarely pretty, but the Rib Lake Lady Redmen felt the 1-0 behind their name looked good on Tuesday night.

The Redmen finally got their recent opening night rivals from Columbus Catholic with a second-half blitz that started with two 3-pointers from Gracie Weinke and a shot-blocking spree from Rae Wright. Rib Lake capped the 45-30 win by picking apart the Dons’ man-to-man, full-court pressure down the stretch.

The win ended Rib Lake’s five-game losing streak to Columbus Catholic in season openers and was the program’s first game-one win since a 50-43 victory over Spencer 10 years ago.

“It’s nice to be 1-0 for once,” head coach Mike Wudi said.

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.