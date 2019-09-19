Final regular-season push starts with easy win

High-school classes have only been in session for two weeks, but the girls tennis season is already approaching its stretch run.

The Medford Raiders got their final push started Tuesday with a 7-0 sweep over the Phillips Loggers in their final Great Northern Conference home meet for 2019.

The win bumped Medford’s league record to 2-2 and its overall record to 10-9. The Raiders have two full GNC duals left as well as the completion of a suspended match with Stevens Point Pacelli to pick up as many points as possible and build up their credentials in advance of the Sept. 28 conference meet and the start of WIAA Division 2 post-season play on Oct. 7.

