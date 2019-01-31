Home / The Star News / Fast start buries Hatchets; win sets up title chance

Fast start buries Hatchets; win sets up title chance



Medford senior Andy Poetzl was taken down early by Tomahawk freshman Logan Bishop but he got this first-period reversal and controlled the 138-pound match from there Thursday, getting the pin in 2:44. The Raiders won the dual meet 38-22. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star NewsMedford's Emett Grunwald has no trouble breaking down Tomahawk's Marcus Matti Thursday in a 152-pound match he won 15-1. Photo by Matt Frey/The Star News
Thu, 01/31/2019 - 8:35am mattf

Focused, physical and aggressive, the Medford Raiders got the win they needed last Thursday, setting the stage for a potentially memorable Great Northern Conference wrestling tournament Saturday in the friendly confines of Raider Hall.
With their 38-22 pounding of Tomahawk, the Raiders forced a three-way tie atop the GNC’s dual-meet standings with the Hatchets and Antigo as all three posted 4-1 records. That means the 2018-19 outright team championship will go to the one team of those three that scores the best in Saturday’s tournament, which starts at 10 a.m.
“We knew coming in we had to win to have a chance at conference,” Medford head coach Brandon Marcis said after Thursday’s win. “I feel like we’re a little bit better of a tournament team, so winning the dual was key. Now I feel more confident going into the tournament. We have a lot of kids that can win, a lot of kids that can place high. We’re feeling good.”
