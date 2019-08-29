Experience gained early could pay off late for the Raiders

The Medford Raiders will have age on their side this volleyball season with 10 seniors filling up most of the varsity roster.

Age, however, doesn’t always translate into varsity experience in high school athletics and that’s where this year’s Raiders find themselves as the 2019 season begins. The progress made and experience gained in the first couple weeks will go a long way toward determining how far this team can go.

“I’m looking for more consistency right now,” third-year head coach Cheryl Schreiner said Monday. “I have no doubt it will come. We’re senior heavy but the challenge is we don’t have a lot of varsity experience.”

For the full story, pick up a copy of this week’s issue of The Star News.